4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $419,900

Stunning sunsets will be viewed from most every room in the house & is exceptional from deck off dining area! This home is truly in "like-new" condition & pre-inspected! Open floor plan, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, tray ceiling in en suite, 3-baths, 1st fl LA, hickory and tile floors. Walk-out level hosts large: family, bdm & bath rooms! Fam Rm walks out to covered patio & backyard. Storage rm has shelving & walks up to 3-car garage. (Wt ref in KT excl) Seller prefers closing after Nov 3rd.