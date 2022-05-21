 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $424,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $424,900

Great views from all windows! Open concept kitchen/dining/living rooms. 2 bedrooms on main floor. Main bedroom has full bath & walk in closet. 1st floor laundry w/utility sink. Nice sized foyer. Spacious family room in walk out lower level. Large yard. LED lights. Extra deep 3 car garage w/built-in cubbies.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News