4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $429,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $429,900

Single story, modern farmhouse built in 2021 with lots of upgrades! 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths, ranch style with full windows on lower level. Windows and siding are upgraded,LP smart siding, gorgeous lighting and plenty of windows.Located in a private cul-de-sac, it is close to everything but far away from it all. High end ceramic tile and flooring, cultured marble countertops in bathrooms, easy to clean windows, oversized 14x14 deck with iron rails, cement driveway, invisible pet fence, stainless steel appliances,slow close drawers, beautiful mudroom, lots of storage!

