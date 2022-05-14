 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $429,900

Single-Story, Modern farmhouse built in 21 w/lots of upgrades! 4BR, BA ranch in prvt, quiet cul-de-sac.High end ceramic tile, Lp smart siding, upgraded windows & grge door, cultured marble cntertops in bthrms,easy-clean windows,white inset cabinets, stainless steel appliance,slow close drawers,beautiful mudroom, huge family room, main flr laundry, 14x14 deck, cement driveway, full windows in lower level.Invisible pet fencing included.Close to everything,yet far away from it all!Sprinkler system.

