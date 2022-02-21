4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $429,900

Welcome Home! This 4+ br, 3.5 ba home is located in a neighborhood that is close to many amenities, yet it feels very private. Sit on your freshly painted deck or concrete patio & overlook the large fenced in backyard and woods. Updates in the last 3 years-carpet, 2 new fridges, 4 new toilets, and main floor light fixtures. Master bedrm with ensuite and Laundry on Main Level. Lower level features a large family room with built-ins, bar, game room, full bath, and flex space/craft room. Must see!