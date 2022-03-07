 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $435,000

Country living only minutes from town! Unique 4 BR/2 BA multi-level home on 4+ acres that’s been completely updated, pre-inspected, and is move-in ready. Home features open concept main level with vaulted ceiling and tons of natural light, huge 9 ft kitchen island with prep sink, new LVP flooring throughout upper levels, updated kitchen, all new appliances including 2 refrigerators, new paint and fixtures throughout, and updated bathroom with live edge slab vanity. Choose to heat with LP or wood during winter months. Exterior features a large private deck, fresh paint/stain on home, deck and all outbuildings, 24x38 2 car garage/workshop, garden shed w/overhead door, lean-to and chicken coupe. 50 yr steel shingles on home. Parco windows and garage/shed roofs less than 6 years old. Loads of wildlife, deer trail through the backyard, Lilacs and huge Maples for you to enjoy!

