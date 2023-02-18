Fantastic 4 bed & 3 bath new construction home by N&P Properties. Featuring Open concept living w/ 9foot ceilings throughout main level. Custom kitchen by Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring with appliance package included. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet & custom vanity. 1st floor laundry and mudroom off the garage entrance with custom cabinetry, utility tub and built in bench area. Large 3 car garage and concrete drive. Stamped concrete porch & walkway with patio in back overlooking great yard. Great location close to schools, shopping & main roads. **Photos are of previously built home NOT subject property.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $435,400
