4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $444,000

Pristine Southside property featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & 3 car garage (insulated & heated). Open concept, excellent floorplan w/ensuite at one end & bedroom at the other. 1 bedroom in lower lookout level w/rec room. Zero entry, 1st floor laundry, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, tray ceilings, beautiful inside & out! Enjoy views of woods out front & sip coffee or grill on the back deck. Super clean & well maintained. All appliances included! Move in ready! Robbins School district