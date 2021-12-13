 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $449,000

Beautiful southside custom built home by Irwin Construction. This two story home sits on a 1.18 acre lot on a quiet cul de sac. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with large open foyer and an oversized 3 car attached garage. Larson custom cabinets with granite countertops. Convenient 1st floor laundry. Updates include: New windows 2021, septic pumped July 2021, a/c 2019, countertops & appliances 2017, landscaping 2015, roof 2010 and carpets cleaned 12/04/21.

