4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $449,900

Location/Amazing setting/Nestled in the trees! Close to Town. Rural home offers plenty of space for family & guests(if needed). 4+ nice sized bedrooms, formal dining, eat-in kitchen, spacious kitchen, offices & den. Built-ins. Finished walls in basement. Huge workshop & rec area. Basement has utility sink & Hobby area. New roof 2017, siding 2002, furnace 1995. Attached garage has water line. Private lot. Truly a must see! Bow hunt off back deck. Willow Creek runs through the property.

