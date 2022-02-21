4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $459,900

This must see beautiful 3 car garage home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with a wooded bkyd in the Oakwood Hills! Close to the mall, restaurants & everything the southside of Eau Claire has to offer. This home has 4 beds and 3.5 baths with an open concept KT/dining area. LL features a room that can be used as an office, rec/playroom, or extra storage space along with a bonus room that can act as a 5th BR. Some recent updates include a new roof, furnace, flooring & window treatments throughout the home. In total, over $45k in updates! With added amenities like a built-in wine rack, 2 gas fireplaces ,beverage center, jetted tub in the master BA, in-ground sprinkler system with wi-fi control, Nest thermostat & ready to go security system, you get that attractive smart home appeal. Schedule your viewing of this gorgeous home today!