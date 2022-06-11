4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $460,000

Beautiful brand new home by Barber Builders. This amazing 4 bed, 3 bath home includes includes Granite counter tops, Alder cabinets, dark LVP flooring, and 9ft double tiered ceiling. Master bedroom features large walk in closet, double sinks, touch mirror and walk in tile shower. Large family room in the basement with plenty of storage. Huge covered concrete patio in back has light and fan with a beautiful view of the golf course. Come see this gem for yourself!