Newer home with 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, located on the edge of town with easy access to the highway, shopping and many other conveniences! Nice entry and mud room area with built-ins and a barn door. Oversized 2 car garage, fenced yard, sprinkler system on a corner lot. You will appreciate the roomy floor plan with over 3200 square feet of living space! The kitchen has all the extras with a walk-in pantry, center island, double oven, gas stove,& tile backsplash. Large dining area with patio doors to a deck and patio area, making it perfect for entertaining! Escape to the owner's with a sitting area, double sinks & walk-in closet. The lower level offers a huge family room, gas fireplace, look-out windows, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, storage room and laundry room with a sink & cupboards. There's still time to buy and move in before the end of the year!
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $474,900
