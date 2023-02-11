Absolutely stunning newer one story home w/zero clearance, and open floor plan in highly sought after southside neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants & schools. This well-maintained home has it all. As soon as you walk through the front door, you will admire the gleaming floors, 9 foot ceilings, natural light and the best view of the entire neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen offering a large island, granite countertops, white cabinetry, gorgeous backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Stunning gas/log fireplace that will keep you warm on Fall/Winter nights. 4 generous sized bedrooms, & three baths. Large primary bedroom w/granite double sink bathroom & huge walk in closet. Basement has two additional bedrooms, double sink bathroom, large family room, and a spacious storage area. Nice sized deck that sprawls out to a new beautiful patio for all your summer entertainment. Home has irrigated yard system & lovely landscaping. Home Pre Inspected, Move right in and fall in love