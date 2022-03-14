4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $475,000

Updated Southside home on 2 wooded lots in desired Corydon park neighborhood. Plenty of room for the entire family with 4 bedrooms & 5 bathrooms! Beautiful kitchen was redone in 2019: Granite tops, XL eat at island, tile backsplash, walk in pantry, double wall oven, & gas cook top. Kitchen is open to a relaxing sun room overlooking the wooded backyard & living room with a fireplace. XL 2nd living room is open to the dinning room and has hardwood floors. 1st floor laundry room has connected mudroom locker. Spacious master suite has a new tile walk in shower, double vanity, & XL walk in closet w/organizers. 2nd bathroom has a double vanity and tile surround shower. Lower level has family room/theater room w/wet bar & XL workout room w/ sports court floor. Updates: master bath & closet 2021, lower level 2021, mudroom 2021, siding & soffit 2019, vinyl windows 2019, kitchen 2019, furnace 2018, roof 2016. Home is in the township of washington with lower taxes