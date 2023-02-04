Welcome home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath, zero entry home! This 2017 build has custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and 9' ceilings on the main accented by stunning tray ceilings. Bring the toys! There's plenty of room in the 3 car garage, which is insulated & heated. The open concept floorplan has a great flow, featuring a master bedroom wing with large walk in closet and tiled shower ensuite. Two additional bedrooms and laundry on the main level. Stretch out in the spacious family room, with additional lower level bathroom and bedroom. Plus extra unfinished storage space! Whether you're enjoying the views of woods out front, or grilling out on the 14'x14' back deck, this home is a must see! All appliances included and move in ready! Equipped with radon mitigation system and conveniently located just 1.5miles from Robbins Elementary school. Check out this beauty today!
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard gets to decide what's in the "best interest of his family" as part of a separation agreement…
Prep Boys Hockey: Chi-Hi coaches Parker, Thorp and Redders share bond as former UW-Eau Claire players leading state-ranked Cardinals
Chi-Hi boys hockey coaches Scott Parker, Bob Thorp and Austin Redders share not only a love for hockey, but are all UW-Eau Claire Blugold team alums.
On Friday the multimillion dollar Chippewa Area History Center will open its doors to the public.
The new Wisconsin coaching staff continues to make the state of Illinois a priority as a four-star tight end verbally commits.
The Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics team has already broken the program team scoring record three times this year. Plus Bloomer/Colfax has a rare m…