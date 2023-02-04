Welcome home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath, zero entry home! This 2017 build has custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and 9' ceilings on the main accented by stunning tray ceilings. Bring the toys! There's plenty of room in the 3 car garage, which is insulated & heated. The open concept floorplan has a great flow, featuring a master bedroom wing with large walk in closet and tiled shower ensuite. Two additional bedrooms and laundry on the main level. Stretch out in the spacious family room, with additional lower level bathroom and bedroom. Plus extra unfinished storage space! Whether you're enjoying the views of woods out front, or grilling out on the 14'x14' back deck, this home is a must see! All appliances included and move in ready! Equipped with radon mitigation system and conveniently located just 1.5miles from Robbins Elementary school. Check out this beauty today!