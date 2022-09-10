Meticulously maintained 2016 built Parade Home that offers a large open concept with high end finishes, a spacious primary suite with walk-in closet & twin sinks, gas fireplace, main floor laundry, tray ceilings, wainscoting, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a lower level entertainment space with wet bar!. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is surrounded by beautiful landscaping, a large deck, stamped concrete patio and a paver patio fire pit. Zero step entry through the front door and the 3 car finished garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $479,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin answers questions in his weekly mailbag.
The first installment of The Chippewa Herald's Unsung Heroes series looks at Chi-Hi's Kelly Nichols, the administrative assistant for the school's athletic program that helps Cardinal sports thrive.
The first of two public meetings on a public safety referendum took place Tuesday evening at Chippewa Falls City Hall.
The Chi-Hi girls tennis program is growing in both numbers and talent as the Cardinals prepare for the heart of their season.
An experienced and talented offensive line has paved the way for a potent running game for Cadott.
The Cadott football team is 3-0 for the first time since 2005 after beating Colfax 35-6 on Friday.
Watch Now: Prep Volleyball: Cornell's bid for East Lakeland three-peat off to strong start after sweep of New Auburn
The Cornell volleyball team improved to 4-0 in East Lakeland play on Thursday with a straight-set win in New Auburn.
These three high school quarterbacks visited the Badgers, who do not have a QB recruit in the 2023 class, during their season-opening win over Illinois state.
The McDonell cross country team returns five runners that competed in the Division 3 state boys championships a season ago as well as a group of girls runners coach Marty Bushland believes can make great strides this fall.
The Chi-Hi girls swimming team welcomes a strong freshman class to work with a talented group of returners this fall.