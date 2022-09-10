 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $479,000

Meticulously maintained 2016 built Parade Home that offers a large open concept with high end finishes, a spacious primary suite with walk-in closet & twin sinks, gas fireplace, main floor laundry, tray ceilings, wainscoting, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a lower level entertainment space with wet bar!. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is surrounded by beautiful landscaping, a large deck, stamped concrete patio and a paver patio fire pit. Zero step entry through the front door and the 3 car finished garage.

