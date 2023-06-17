Wonderful 4 bedroom and 3 bath new construction home by N&P Properties located on a premium lot with a view of the Eau Claire River . Great location close to downtown, shopping and main roads. Home features open concept living with 9 foot walls and vaulted ceiling and in the living room, kitchen and dining area. Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout home. Beautiful kitchen design with tons of storage. Large mudroom off the garage featuring custom lockers. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet and marble shower. Stamped concrete patio, porch & walkway. Sprinkler system, yard and landscaping included. Other lots and plan available by building