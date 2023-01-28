 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $484,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $484,900

Absolutely stunning newer one story home w/zero clearance, and open floor plan in highly sought after southside neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants & schools. This well-maintained home has it all. As soon as you walk through the front door, you will admire the gleaming floors, 9 foot ceilings, natural light and the best view of the entire neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen offering a large island, granite countertops, white cabinetry, gorgeous backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Stunning gas/log fireplace that will keep you warm on Fall/Winter nights. 4 generous sized bedrooms, & three baths. Large primary bedroom w/granite double sink bathroom & huge walk in closet. Basement has two additional bedrooms, double sink bathroom, large family room, and a spacious storage area. Nice sized deck that sprawls out to a new beautiful patio for all your summer entertainment. Home has irrigated yard system & lovely landscaping. Home Pre Inspected, Move right in and fall in love

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News