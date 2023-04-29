This gorgeous Holzinger Homes built home is back on the market! Tucked away on a quiet dead-end road surrounded by woods, you will find this 4 bed, 3 bath ranch home with a 3 car garage home sitting on a large 1/3 acre wooded lot. The open concept floor plan as a great flow, featuring custom cabinets, Quartz counter tops, solid stained oak floors, 9 ft. ceilings, large walk-in closets, tiled back splash & tiled showers. You will enjoy the main floor pocket office if you need some private office space. The basement features a large family room and 2 more bedrooms & bath that will be finished upon accepted offer. It is within walking distance to Robbins Elementary and very close to the mall & restaurants in the surrounding area. Come check it out!