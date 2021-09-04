 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $499,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $499,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $499,900

Spectacular new build on quiet cul-de-sac on south side of Eau Claire, loaded with special features: open floor plan, coffered ceilings in LR & master bedroom, Larson custom cabinets, granite countertops, large center island, all stainless KT appliances, large MBR suite with tiled shower, pocket doors, 14x10 screened porch off formal DR, oversized 3 car garage insulated and finished, finished lower level with wet-bar in family room, 2 additional LL bedrooms have egress windows, main floor laundry with extra half bath, covered front porch, beautiful landscaping & privacy.

