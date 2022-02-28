 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $499,900

Great Location on the South side of Eau Claire next to 34 acres of City of Eau Claire owned land (potential park) & Lowes Creek County Park w/ hiking trails. Easy driving or biking access into the city. Wooded back yard for campfires & privacy w/ an additional 12x16 yard shed! The home uniquely features a sauna, pool table, & bar area for entertaining. The garage has in floor heat & its own hot water heater. Furnace new in 2017. New carpeting in the owners suite, along w/ multiple rooms & areas freshly painted. Wood floors, 2 gas fireplaces, granite island top add additional character. Septic is for 3 Bedrooms or 6 people. Move in soon!

