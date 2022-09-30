Luxury 2019 custom built home tucked away in a quiet south side neighborhood with great curb appeal! This meticulously cared for home offers you an open/airy floor plan, high end finishes, white trim package with crown molding, a wealth of beautiful oversize windows that flood the living areas with natural light, tray ceilings, amazing kitchen that is a cooks delight, anchored by a large center island, with sleek granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, sharp stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash & walk-in pantry, rich hardwood flooring, custom blinds, 4 generous size bedrooms and upgraded custom staircases. Move-in perfect!
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $509,000
-
- Updated
