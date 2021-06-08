4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $524,900

Built in 2019 on an amazing lot that is private & wooded. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home with Redwing Custom Cabinetry throughout. The home provides open concept living with a 4 season room, luxury vinyl floor, fireplace, first floor laundry, and stamped concrete front porch. Master suite has walk-in closet and gorgeous marble shower. Finished lower level that has great space and walk out to 12x14 patio. Finished garage,sprinkler system, security system, & sound system. All in a great neighborhood! View More