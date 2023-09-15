Beautiful 2013 Parade home has upgraded features throughout with an excellent floorplan with custom kitchen, large island and great living spaces. This open concept home has coffered ceilings, heated floors in the master bathroom, zero entry, large pantry, 4 season room, exercise room, office, in home speaker system and camera system. Main level features 3 bedrooms including master bedroom with walk in shower and walk in closet. The lower level is a great spot for enjoyment with a wet bar that includes a wine fridge & dishwasher. Lower level also features TV area and separate lounge area with fireplace. Also includes, 3 stall heated attached garage , fenced in yard, and firepit.