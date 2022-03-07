4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $550,000

Hard to Find! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walkout basement, 3 car (1,000 sq. ft.) heated attached garage, 30x48 pole shed with 10x10 and 10x14 doors....All sitting on 5 very private acres! Kitchen features quartz countertops (2018). Huge family/rec room with wet bar (2017) accents the walkout level. Surrounding acreage is AP zoned, so you can feel confident that your privacy will stay in tact!