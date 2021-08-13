4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $559,900

Ultimate privacy in the city. This one owner home, built by Royal Construction, is located on quiet cul-de-sac. Total one floor living with top-of-the-line finish. Guests are greeted by open great room and formal dining area. Kitchen has birch cabinetry, island area, and skylights. Dining area and screen porch overlook the wooded back yard. Master suite features bath with Jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Lower level finish provides 4th and 5th bedroom area for guests or extended family