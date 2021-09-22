Impressive Log Home built w efficiency & privacy. Make this gorgeous property your new home or maybe a business of a Country Retreat! Snuggled on top of 11+ acres, this 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath has it all! Space, space and MORE space! Kitchen boasts counter area for all your entertaining needs. LL has additional kitchen set up for a wonderful in-law suite, or convenience option. Step out on the wrap around deck & gaze at the beauty of your new HOME! Enjoy the serenity of nature w multiple mature apple & pear trees & wildlife galore! Start that hobby farm you always dreamt of. Maybe build an adventurous zipline jump! So many possibilities...Just waiting for YOU!
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $564,750
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
Two suspects in a Dunn County homicide case have been named, with one considered armed and dangerous, and not to be approached.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
Chippewa Falls 13-year old Kaden Blaeser has opened eyes on local short tracks this summer, earning three Midwest Modified feature wins including last weekend at the Jim Town Showdown in Jim Falls.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
Friday Prep Football Roundup: Karlen's 12-yard touchdown reception on final play for Stanley-Boyd caps 12-point in final 1:02 for win over Mondovi
Michael Karlen's 12-yard touchdown reception from Carsen Hause with no time left capped a 28-27 comeback victory for the Stanley-Boyd football team over Mondovi on Friday evening. The Orioles trailed by 12 points with a little more than a minute left before scoring tosses from Hause to Cooper Nichols and Karlen.
Lee LaFlamme was a fixture in the Stanley-Boyd community for decades as a coach and educator. The longtime Oriole wrestling and football coach and district administrator passed away earlier this month at the age of 75.
Oktoberfest kicks off in Chippewa Falls, Jerry and Mary Kuehl named 2021 festmeister and festmeisterin
Jerry and Mary Kuehl said they were humbled and honored to be selected as the festmeister and festmeisterin of the 2021 Oktoberfest. As the ro…
"I want to make sure that the misinformation that is perpetuated out there has been addressed," Bernier said. "Because it is driving me nuts to listen to people."
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is changing its tune on their current COVID-19 policy.