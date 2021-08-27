Impressive Log Home built w efficiency & privacy. Make this gorgeous property your new home or maybe a business of a Country Retreat! Snuggled on top of 11+ acres, this 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath has it all! Space, space and MORE space! Kitchen boasts counter area for all your entertaining needs. LL has additional kitchen set up for a wonderful in-law suite, or convenience option. Step out on the wrap around deck & gaze at the beauty of your new HOME! Enjoy the serenity of nature w multiple mature apple & pear trees & wildlife galore! Start that hobby farm you always dreamt of. Maybe build an adventurous zipline jump! So many possibilities...Just waiting for YOU!
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $574,900
