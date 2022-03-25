Country living South of Eau Claire on a wooded 1.5 acre lot in a family friendly neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 car attached, & 4+ car detached garage. Open common area has a spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, an island, hardwood floors, & patio door to a finished 3-season room filled with windows. Living room has vaulted ceilings & a fireplace with floor to ceiling stone. Large master suite has a walk-in closet, double sink vanity, & jetted tub. In-floor heat in the lower level & a large family room with lookout windows & a 2nd fireplace. 1st floor laundry. Bathrooms have granite counters. Relax on the covered front porch, the colored & stamped concrete patio, or in the finished 3-season room overlooking the private & wooded backyard. Access to basement from garage. 2nd driveway for trailers. Yard shed. Professionally maintained yard is irrigated. Wired for hot tub. Home, well, & septic are pre-inspected, no defects. Owner is a licensed broker.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $580,000
