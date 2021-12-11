4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $599,900

Brought to you by Wurzer Builders Inc, this home is in the highly desirable neighborhood of Crest Ridge. Home has a great layout, large walk-in pantry, oversized three car garage with basement access from the garage, covered and screen in rear deck leading to a concrete patio, lots of storage space all on a lot that has a private back yard. Still time to pick interior finishes until January 1st, 2022. Price increase due to expanded kitchen and appliance package.