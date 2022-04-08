4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $624,900

2018 Signature Homes Parade Home that sits on 1.7 acres backing up to Otter Creek. Breath taking views when you walk through the front door and see the lrg picture windows in the living rm. Chefs kitchen & lrg pantry, Primary Bedrm w/Ensuite and walk-in closet w/built-ins, 3 add'l bedrs & workout rm. The quality construction & unique details that encapsulate this home are hard to list on MLS. Extensive landscaping and outdoor covered patio with stone fireplace and built-in grill and fridge.