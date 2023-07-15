Another beautiful quality C&M Home! This Ford plan is essentially brand new. Light, bright, & spacious inside with all of the upgrades; white trim & doors, hardwood floors, fireplace, granite kitchen countertop, tile backsplash, tile shower, tray ceiling, screen porch, trex deck, additional windows, custom window coverings, amazing pantry, wet bar, sprinkler system, extensive landscaping. Electric car charger in the garage. Energy Star certified; proven cost savings & quality built! This home is in Trilogy Estates the award-winning Badger Craftsman Award for Best Single Family Neighborhood! Proximity is power and this home is located in the right place! Town of Washington property taxes=affordability!