4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $649,900

Stunning, 2-story home in a highly desirable neighborhood. This 4-bedroom, 4-bath beauty boasts upgrades every time you turn your head. This family home offers an open concept kitchen, dining and living room flow with a massive walk in pantry. From floors to countertops and cabinets this home features high end finishes. Upstairs there are four bedrooms including a master with trey ceilings and an en suite with double vanity. You'll also enjoy the large laundry space and separate mudroom with drop zone! The basement of this home offers the option to finish to your taste! Newer updates include: main level speaker system, heated garage and a sprinkler system. The 1.94 acre lot offers tree lined privacy. Hurry to see this one!