Another beautiful quality C&M Home! This Ford plan is essentially brand new. Light, bright, & spacious inside with all of the upgrades; white trim & doors, hardwood floors, fireplace, granite kitchen countertop,tile backsplash, tile shower, tray ceiling, screen porch, trex deck, additional windows, wet bar, sprinkler system, extensive landscaping. Electric car charger in the garage!! Energy star certified and quality built!