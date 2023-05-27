Another beautiful quality C&M Home! This Ford plan is essentially brand new. Light, bright, & spacious inside with all of the upgrades; white trim & doors, hardwood floors, fireplace, granite kitchen countertop,tile backsplash, tile shower, tray ceiling, screen porch, trex deck, additional windows, wet bar, sprinkler system, extensive landscaping. Electric car charger in the garage!! Energy star certified and quality built!
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $669,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prep Track and Field Division 1 Regionals: Chi-Hi girls win team championship, Krista sets triple jump school record in victory
Ava Krista set a new school triple jump record and the Chi-Hi girls track and field team won five events on the way to a Division 1 regional t…
Torrie Spath-Berg is getting ready to graduate from Chi-Hi but it’s taken a lot of work. Torrie survived a 2019 car accident which took the li…
Jaynee and Charles “Buddy” Brannen sit on a combined nine committees to promote and strengthen the city of Chippewa Falls and the Chippewa Valley.
The Stanley-Boyd softball team is playing its best entering the Division 3 playoffs with efficient pitching, powerful offense and tidy defense.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department is 97% white, while the Chippewa Falls Police Department is 96% white. When combined, the agencies ha…