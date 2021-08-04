4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $695,900

South side home on 2.2 mature wooded acres with frontage on Lowes Creek. Located just south of the city is this 4 bedroom 2 full & 3 1/2 baths. Enjoy one floor with 2 story living room with fireplace, large kitchen with granite countertops, first floor study with built in shelves and fireplace. Private 1st floor master suite with fireplace with his & hers closets and sinks. Upper level has three bedrooms with and interior and exterior balcony's and plenty of space with over sized closets.