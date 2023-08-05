Built in 2022 this 4 bedroom home on Eau Claire’s south side with many upgrades is just what you have been waiting for! All 4 bedrooms are on one level with large second floor laundry room! Hardwood floors on the first floor as well as the primary bedroom. Custom built-ins in the living room and office space give the space that extra bit of a clean finished look. The 9 foot ceilings will make the already spacious living areas feel that much larger. Mudroom lockers right off the garage with guest coat closet and space for all your seasonal wear. Custom built in window seat in upstairs bedroom for the bookworm in your life. Retreat to your oversized private ensuite with tray ceilings, hardwood floors, custom tiled shower and large soaking tub. Enjoy your acre lot with a great level backyard that includes the 25x25 basketball court perfect for family game nights! This house can also be bundled with Lot 25 next door. Call to schedule your private tour today!