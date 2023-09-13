Take a moment and picture yourself in this truly one-of-a-kind home! Picturesque views all the way around from your primary suite overlooking the hills to your family room with vaulted ceilings leading to a large deck overlooking the bluffs! Enjoy the abundance of family activities spread across the 13 acres, from zip lining to a 10-hole foot golf/mini golf, to the two-story rock climbing wall, to the multiple wooded hiking and biking trails, to the elevated yoga/performance stage! This home offers just as much in the winter as well, from tubbing, skiing, and easy access to snowmobile trails! Plenty of room to store all your toys in a barn. Heat your home efficiently this winter with the exterior wood boiler system or the two wood-burning fireplaces! Primary suite offers his and hers bathrooms and vaulted ceilings. Three additional bedrooms are available,1 non-conforming and two additional baths. Schedule your private showing today or attend Saturday's Open House (8/12) from 10am-Noon!