4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $747,000

Let the house tell the story: 3 Story farmhouse completely remodeled top to bottom in 2016; original lovely lead glass window, doors & frames, some wood flooring kept for nostalgia. Upgraded features include granite counters thru out, hardwood rough sawn floors in kitchen/dining, 9' tiled master bath shower..see "Bells & Whistles" sheet for all details. Hidden pantry...shh! EPIC kitchen with 10' island, gas cooktop with griddle, and the FRIDGE!! High speed internet & cable!! 24x40 storage shed for all your toys that don't fit in the 3 car garage with loft! Garden is fenced & about 1/2 acre already growing grapes, strawberries & apple trees! Your favorite seat will be on the porch swing...Come fall in LOVE!

