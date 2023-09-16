Luxurious 2020 Parade Home on Southside! This stunning ranch style home boasts a spacious open floorplan with 9ft ceilings, and a gourmet kitchen complete with a walk-in pantry. The main bedroom is your private oasis, featuring a soaker tub, tile shower, and heated floors, as well as dual sinks in the main bathroom and a generous walk-in closet. The lower level is designed for entertainment, with a full wall bar, home office space, a large rec area, additional bedrooms, and another full bathroom. Step into your private backyard retreat with a relaxing cement patio and enjoy the covered front porch. Extra amenities include an electric fence, electric shades, and all major appliances that will stay just like new. Nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac location, this home offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Don't miss your chance to make it yours!