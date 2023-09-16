Luxurious 2020 Parade Home on Southside! This stunning ranch style home boasts a spacious open floorplan with 9ft ceilings, and a gourmet kitchen complete with a walk-in pantry. The main bedroom is your private oasis, featuring a soaker tub, tile shower, and heated floors, as well as dual sinks in the main bathroom and a generous walk-in closet. The lower level is designed for entertainment, with a full wall bar, home office space, a large rec area, additional bedrooms, and another full bathroom. Step into your private backyard retreat with a relaxing cement patio and enjoy the covered front porch. Extra amenities include an electric fence, electric shades, and all major appliances that will stay just like new. Nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac location, this home offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Don't miss your chance to make it yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $774,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jordan Love, Aaron Jones and bend-don't-break defense were highlights, while silly penalties need to be cleaned up.
Dominant efforts on the ground powered the Bloomer and Cadott football teams to home victories on Friday evening. Stanley-Boyd and New Auburn …
Veterans Aaron Jones and Jaire Alexander did their thing, and there was much more to like on Sunday against the Bears
A physical final drive for Menomonie closed out a 28-20 football victory over Chi-Hi on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
There is more certainty, for the futures of both the New York Jets and — not as immediately — the Green Bay Packers, after Aaron Rodgers injur…