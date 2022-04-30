 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $850,000

Gorgeous Mid Century Modern home in sought after neighborhood. Spacious open concept w/windows on all sides. Walk in pantry. Stone & steel features. Master BR w/8’ patio door to private, covered patio, BA w/jetted tub, walk in tile shower, & walk in closet. Large LL family room. In floor heat in basement & garage. Fitness room w/ Sauna. Ample amount of space for storage. Premium water system. Sprinkler system & Shed. Large back yard w trails. 3rd garage stall fully finished w heat/ AC.

