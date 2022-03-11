4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $879,000

From the ground up this house is spectacular!3.18 acres beautiful land on Willow Creek.Close to town, zero entry,3 car attached garage+2 car detached finished garage, concrete driveway, amazing landscape w/ inground sprinkler system.LP siding, stained stamped concrete patios front & back.Wood floors, heated bathroom tiled floor primary bthrm.Coffered ceiling in living rm w/fireplace, tray ceiling in master, 4 season room, cooks kitchen, 1st floor laundry. Finished LL w/wetbar. No expense spared!