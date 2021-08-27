Wow! Great opportunity to make memories in a 1-owner Steen built Parade Home in Interlachen Estates. With the high price and time it takes to build you could be in your dream home by fall. Amenities galore including efficient geo-thermal HVAC system, high-end kitchen, gas fireplace, master suite w/ tiled shower, main floor laundry and office. The lower level has in-floor heat, surround sound, wet bar, game room, cold storage and finished bonus room. DREAM garage is over 1400 SF, insulated, heated, hot/cold water, floor drain, attic storage and an overhead door to yard. Outside you'll find a 27x22 patio, beautifully maintained 1.5 acre lot w/ inground sprinkler. Too many extras to list. Professionally pre-inspected.
4 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $599,900
