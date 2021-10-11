Beautiful Elk Mound country home located 22 miles from Eau Claire. 5.02 acres of woodland. This house has a lot to offer a spacious living room with a see-through fireplace, a lovely chandelier, an open concept kitchen with granite countertops and a double electric oven. Upstairs has a charming master bedroom with an interior master bathroom walk-in closet and a fireplace.
4 Bedroom Home in Elk Mound - $424,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A rural Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his 10th offense of driving under the influence — including his fourth since May.
Ginger Liddell rocked back and forth from one foot to the other. She wrung her hands every so often. Her blue shirt shined brightly in the sun…
An Eau Claire woman will serve 20 months in prison after she was revoked while on probation.
Spooky local history: Chippewa Valley Paranormal Investigators impart paranormal knowledge on Chippewa Falls tour
A group of paranormal investigators are shedding light on the spooky local history of Chippewa Falls.
A New Auburn man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.
A troubling dialogue within the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District continues as the response to its internal investigation is not met…
Three young local musicians are fighting through adversity and ready for their next musical endeavor.
The Chi-Hi football team locked down a postseason berth on Friday with a 20-6 Big Rivers Conference win in Superior.
In January of 2021, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Cadette Girl Scout, Alena Otto, of Bloomer, Wisconsin was playing tag with fri…
The Stanley-Boyd football team cut a 21-point deficit to eight in the final seconds but fell to unbeaten Eau Claire Regis 27-19 on Friday evening at Oriole Park in Stanley.