4 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $299,500

Stand out from the crowd in this totally renovated school house on .84 acres with a large wood deck and a two car oversized detached garage. Four spacious bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a master bedroom with a private bathroom and a walk in closet. The open concept first floor offers a main floor bedroom, entrance foyer and spacious 10' ceiling living room with gas fireplace. Lower level offers even more living space with two bedrooms equipped with egress windows, one full bathroom and a family room. Altoona School District in a secluded location but close to Eau Claire., Fall Creek and Altoona. This is a must see!