4 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $330,000

Pristine, well cared for home ready for new owners. This one owner home has 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with filtered water spout directly on sink, furnace, 6 panel solid oak doors...ask for full updates list because too many to list here! 2nd access to lower level leads to mudroom/entry way with cabinets for all the storage you can imagine. WAIT THERE'S MORE...LL bathroom of epic size & MORE storage, allows entry to Jacuzzi room! Don't forget the heated 2.5 car garage w/ cabinets/storage for all your tools, gadgets, etc. Huge yard holds multiple gardens and a yard barn with separate driveway. Make your memories here! View More