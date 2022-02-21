Finally! A home with the OUTBUILDING of your dreams is available! Presenting this well-maintained 3500 sqft home w/heated 3-car garage w/utility sink PLUS 32'x108' 220 amp outbuilding w/shelving, air compressor & blacktop driveway leading to it all. Nestled in nature's bounty on 1 acre surrounded by massive trees for privacy. Take in serene views from deck, covered patio, above ground saline pool or even the bar in your living room! Boasting so much more-see attached Home Info doc to read on!
4 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $389,900
