This ranch-style custom home was built in 2017 by one of the area's top builders, Ashley Construction. Main floor offers open concept living with living room, kitchen with Redwing custom cabinets, and a spacious walk-in pantry. The mudroom has a walk-in closet, along with a dedicated laundry room. The basement, finished in 2020, features a 14-foot peninsula with seating on both sides. Outside, there's a 16x16 shed attached to the 33x13 patio, and concrete edging wraps around the house and shed.
4 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $424,000
