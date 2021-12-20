Spectacular Modern Farmhouse ideally located just 9 miles east of Eau Claire in Fall Creek. Situated on over 5 glorious acres you'll discover natural beauty with additional outbuildings to support a comfortable lifestyle. Upstairs bath with 3 bedrooms provides convenient layout. Flexible 4th bedroom on main level is currently used as an office. Home has been updated throughout. Fenced in yard has been added to accommodate pets. Unfinished suite above the spacious 3 car garage for extra storage or potentially additional living quarters. Barn has been used for boarding horses. Security system Included. Definitely a must see! (Replacement Patio Cover on back-order)
4 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $434,900
