County living on 38+ acres in the Eau Claire School District! Updated 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has a 1/4 mile long driveway. Gorgeous panoramic views of the rolling hills. Great mixture of woods & open land. Large main floor master has a walk in closet, double vanity, & jetted tub. 2nd suite has its own new bathroom. Kitchen is open to the dining, living, & sun rooms & has a coffee bar, wall oven, & 2 pantries. Upper bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and 2 closets. Gas fireplace & wood stove. In-floor heat. Relax on the covered front porch, huge paver patio, or in the 4 season sun room. Plenty of wildlife. 100+ trees tapped w/tubing for maple syrup. 2 additional out buildings. Beautiful perennials & flower gardens. Development potential, property is zoned A2 & A3. Being sold mostly furnished & decorated, including 2-4x4’s, 2-mowers, log splitter, & snow blower. Pre inspection completed for home, well, water, & septic. Crop rent $1600
4 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $659,000
